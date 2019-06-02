NOPD: Man apprehended after barricading himself in Frenchman St. hotel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was arrested after barricading himself in a hotel on Frenchman Street Saturday night (June 1), according to New Orleans police.
NOPD was called to the Royal Frenchmen Hotel and Bar, near the intersection of Royal and Frenchmen streets, around 7:30 p.m., after receiving reports of an irate man, possibly with a mental illness, who had locked himself in a his room. SWAT units were notified, according to NOPD, and responded to the scene.
After attempting to make contact with the man, SWAT officers forced their way into the room and apprehended him. He was arrested without further incident, NOPD said. No weapon were found in the room and no injuries were reported.
Police said the man would be brought to the hospital for treatment. No additional information was immediately available.
