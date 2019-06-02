Oyster Fest carries on in the French Quarter despite recent violence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Oyster lovers soaked in the sun at Woldenburg Park on Saturday afternoon (June 1), some visitors made the trip especially for Oyster Fest, others are happy they happened upon it.
Founder Sal Sunseri said the fest promised to be one of the best turnouts of the past 10 years.
“I think it’s going to be about an easy 50,000 over the weekend, people are coming from all over and they’re not going to be deterred, ” Sunseri said.
"They know what we offer here in the city, they know what we offer here as an oyster fest and the best oyster fest in the world, " Sunseri added.
The fest comes on the heels of two violent incidents in the French Quarter. State Troopers shot a wrong-way driver on Bourbon, Thursday (May 28) and less than 24 hours later, a customer shot a daiquiri shop employee who asked him to leave.
" Anytime there’s negative publicity about your city, it’s not going to help but, in other big cities, things happen," Sunseri said.
It’s the general consensus among tourists, too.
Nick Fazio and Christina Savva have already planned another trip, they are getting married in New Orleans in November.
“It is not going to deter us from living our lives and enjoying the good things the city has to offer,” said Savva.
“Location, culture, food. Overall, it’s a great city,” Fazio said.
Jim Lemaire is visiting from Texas, he says nothing’s going to keep him from his hometown, but he said times have changed since he was a kid.
This is about the only opportunity we had to get together as a family. It’s not the same as it was when I was so, unfortunately, we kind of limit where we go when we come back, " Lemaire said.
“I don’t venture around Bourbon Street a whole lot anymore unless I’m with tourists who haven’t been,” Lemaire said.
This is not Bourbon Street and for Lemaire, there’s nowhere else he would rather be.
“The oyster fest is a wonderful activity: great weather we’ve had, beautiful music, a fun time. This is a family event, you see NOPD walking around all over the place so, it is a good secure place to be and hang out," Lemaire added.
