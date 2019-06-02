Traffic cameras will still be enforced during summer break

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - School zone traffic cameras are deactivated for the summer, but the Mayor’s Office said 10 mobile traffic camera vehicles will still be used in areas where speeding is a problem.
While some people might be frustrated by the tickets, some residents who live near school zones are relieved.
Shannon Delage lives by Holy Cross School and said she is pleased with the decision to keep the speed cameras active during the summer.
“I think it’s a good idea cause people do speed up and down this road like all the time,” Delage said.
Nicole Tietzel, who lives near Langston Hughes Academy, said she thinks the cameras help make the area safer.
“It can be excessive, especially at night, it can be quite excessive. I think for the most part, around school time, it’s pretty nice. It’s pretty even-toned. People go a decent speed,” Tietzel said.
When the threshold for traffic cameras in school zones were changed earlier this year, council members voiced concerns about transparency. However, this time, the city made it clear that mobile traffic cameras will still be enforced -- school zone or not.
Cantrell’s office said that mobile traffic cameras in school zones will be set to the regular speed limit rather than the school speed limit.
Councilman Jay Banks said he supports the decision as a safety measure.
“As long as we have transparency, and the public knows that they’re there, then I am 100 percent supportive," Banks said. “The fact of the matter is this is about public safety, and those cameras will help us regulate speeding. And it’s been proven that the slower you go, the less likely you are to have an accident.”
Some said they just want to see accountability.
“It’s just one of those things where if you say you’re going to take out traffic cameras, take out the traffic cameras. And if you want to put in mobile cameras or change the threshold, let people know,” Tietzel said.
"No one can say that they don't know, because now it's been publicized, and at this point, please drive the speed limit," Banks said.
The Mayor’s Administration said once school zones are back in effect in the fall, the mobile traffic cameras will go back to school zone speed compliance.
