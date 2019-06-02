Warren Easton wins Alvin Kamara 7-on-7 tourney

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Warren Easton beat Terrebonne to capture the Alvin Kamara 7-on-7 tourney at the Saints facility. Twelve schools from around the area competed in the event.
The Eagles were led by sophomore quarterback Stephen Banford, Jr. He’s replacing Lance LeGendre, who will play for the University of Maryland this fall.
Other schools invited to the 7-on-7 tourney: Holy Cross, Karr, Cox, Kennedy, St. James, Ehret, Newman, McDonogh 35, Sophie B. Wright, and St. Augustine.
This is the first year Kamara held the tourney.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.