World reacts to death of legendary New Orleans Chef Leah Chase

World reacts to death of legendary New Orleans Chef Leah Chase
Leah Chase died Saturday at 96 | Nola.com (Source: NOLA.com)
By Chris Finch | June 2, 2019 at 6:40 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 7:50 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Legendary Chef Leah Chase passed away at 96 on Saturday. People shared their thoughts on social media about her life:

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.