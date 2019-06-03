Attorney: Driver shot on Bourbon St. did not see troopers trying to stop him

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The attorney for the man shot by a Louisiana State Troopers on Bourbon Street Thursday (May 30) said his client got turned around and drove the wrong way down the one-way street accidentally.
Troopers said they tried to stop 42-year-old Eric Kullander but he refused. Jefferey Smith said his client didn’t stop because he did not see the officers.
Dramatic surveillance video shows State Troopers trying to stop Kullander as soon as he turned the wrong-way onto Bourbon Street from Iberville.
Smith said Kullander was on his way to pick up his wife and got mixed up when he went down Bourbon Street.
“Got basically confused, because he couldn’t take the normal right that he normally takes and took the wrong left on Bourbon and thought the best way to handle it was to go to the next block and take another left,” Smith said.
Court documents show that troopers tried to open the driver door and were yelling at Kullander. Smith said Kullander’s head was turned and unaware troopers were trying to stop him.
Smith said troopers overreacted and should have found another way of stopping his client.
"My feeling is still, if it was NOPD, the gunshot would have not been necessary," Smith said.
City councilman Jay Banks said he disagrees.
“We live in a world that terrorism is too prevalent," Banks said. "I understand as police are on edge, we live in a city that’s got a tremendous amount of pedestrians walking around. Seeing someone driving the wrong way of the street, I guess just caused for concern.”
Smith, however, said that was not what happened here.
“I just don’t want anyone to get the wrong impression that this was some crazed man that was going to drive down bourbon street killing,” Smith said.
According to his arrest warrant, investigators said Kullander appeared to be impaired, but toxicology reports are still pending. Smith said he is unsure if his client was under the influence at the time.
Kullander was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Saturday evening after being released from the hospital. Court records show he is facing two criminal charges -- one each of aggravated battery and resisting a police officer with force. Kullander appeared in court Sunday, where Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Brigid Collins set his bond for $10,000. Based on online jail records, it appeared Kullander was no longer in custody as of Monday afternoon.
Smith said his client also faces traffic violations, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Smith said Kullander is still recovering from his wound Monday.
