Depression Still Possible in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Low pressure is slowly organizing in the far southern Gulf of Mexico. There is still time for depression or even a tropical storm to form before it reaches the coast of Mexico in the next day or two. Regardless, a dip in the jet stream over the Plains will drag deep tropical moisture to the north by the end of the weekend and that means better rain chances for Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi.
The chances for a strong, organized storm are low at this time.
Until then there is at least one more super hot day on Tuesday before clouds and rain knock temperatures down a few degrees.
