FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #21: LSU Baseball Wins Regional

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Baton Rouge Regional proved to be a confidence-building experience for LSU as they went undefeated, ultimately eliminating Southern Miss Sunday night to advance to the Super Regional. Thanks to a Florida State upset in Athens, Georgia, the Tigers will host the Seminoles in a best-of-three series.
Sean Fazende on LSU totaling 31 runs in the three games:
“They still are a little erratic in their lineup. I think what’s happening now, and I think you saw it all weekend, is the timely hitting. They went 17 runs in game one off of just ten hits and something ridiculous like .667 batting with runners in scoring position. It’s not just getting hits, it’s when you get those hits.”
Juan Kincaid on the Tigers getting hot at the right time:
“I think LSU, if they play their game, they can get to the College World Series, who knows, because we’ve seen teams go to Omaha in the past, they aren’t the best team but they’re the best team in that tournament and they get hot at the right time and maybe that’s where you look at LSU because I think LSU has had many, many better teams in the past that have gone to Omaha, whether they’ve won it or not, there have been better teams than what they’re putting on the field now but if the breaks go their way and they start getting hot at the right time, then maybe so.”
