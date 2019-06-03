A Hot-Dry Start To The Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Expect more of the same for the firts half of the week. Hot and humid conditions with little to no rain. Highs will hit the mid 90s today and Tuesday. At times, it will feel like the triple digits!
Spotty afternoon storms will return Wednesday, then rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday as some tropical moisture moves our way. Highs will be slightly lower in the upper 80s to near 90 thanks to the rain.
By the weekend, rain chances are expected to return to 20-30 percent with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s.
A low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche is being monitored for development as it moves toward eastern Mexico. While this may ultimately bring some moisture our way, no direct impacts are expected at this time.
