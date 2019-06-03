Hot, humid conditions to begin the work week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Expect more hot and humid conditions to kick off the work week. Plan on dry skies too with highs getting into the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. At times, it will feel like the triple digits!
Spotty afternoon storms will return Wednesday, then rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday as some tropical moisture moves our way. Highs will be slightly lower in the upper 80s to near 90 thanks to the rain.
By the weekend, rain chances are expected to return to 20-30 percent with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s.
A low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche is being monitored for development as it moves toward eastern Mexico. While this may ultimately bring some moisture our way, no direct impacts are expected at this time.
