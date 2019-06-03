Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder of 14 year old

(Source: Family)
By Kiran Chawla | June 3, 2019 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 5:04 PM

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says deputies have arrested one person in connection to the murder of a 14 year old teen and they’re still looking for one more person.

HAPPENING NOW: Law enforcement officials have made arrests in the murder of a 14-year-old Plaquemine teen, and in an attempted shooting case on Jetson Avenue. https://bit.ly/2Wh8bJC

Posted by WAFB Channel 9 on Monday, June 3, 2019

Officials say bullets went through the walls of a home on Barrow Street in Plaquemine on April 24. Those bullets were intended for someone else. Instead, Johnathan Tobias, 14, was shot in the neck while going to the bathroom in his own home.

JaMarkus Collins, 20, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

JaMarkus Collins, DOB: 11/4/1998
JaMarkus Collins, DOB: 11/4/1998 (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Then, on May 28, Sheriff Stassi said two men were caught on video walking down Jetson Avenue, aiming firearms at people standing under a porch. They missed and the shots hit a parked truck. Now, Sheriff Stassi says deputies have arrested two men for that incident as well. That shooting was also in the same neighborhood where the 14 year old boy was shot.

Details of those arrested have not been released just yet.

