Kenner woman finds 6 foot alligator in her driveway

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A six foot alligator was looking for a shady spot Sunday and found just that in the driveway and front yard of a Kenner home.
In a Facebook post, homeowner Karen Balamane says she got in her car Sunday to head to Walamart.
She had no idea the alligator was under her car until she backed out of her driveway in the Woodlake neighborhood.
Balamane says she took a minute to process what she was seeing and then called 911.
Kenner Police contacted animal control services, but they are closed on Sunday.
A trapper came to the home to catch the rogue gator.
Balamane says she always thought there was a chance she would find one in her pool, but never her driveway.
She says she is thankful she didn’t hurt the animal with her car.
The alligator will be released into Bayou Segnette.
Balamane says she never made it to Walmart.
