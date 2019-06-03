The Legacy of Ms Leah

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell says a city wide remembrance of local restaurant legend Leah Chase, will likely be held next week.
She and others are talking about the legacy of a woman with a legendary work ethic, who inispired everyone from young political leaders, to aspiring chefs.
Chase presided over a restaurant that hosted presidents, and civil rights icons, all coming to have a bite of creole food, and an earful of advice.
"Very empowering to me personally, being the first woman mayor, and african american, she wanted me to succeed not for me personally, but for the city of New Orleans," said New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Chase was an inspiration to all who met her. She worked until she was 96, often on the days of the deaths of her husband, and daughter as she told our Nancy Parker, back in October
"When Dooky died I was in the kitchen, there may have been tears in the gumbo, but that's what got me over," said Chase in that interview.
Her attitude and work ethic were infectious
"We felt like kindred spirits, we loved being in our kitchens," said restarauteur Susan Spicer.
Leah Chase was especially inspiring to spicer, as a young female chef, who built her own restaurant legacy, and marvels at chase's longevity.
"I can't say I hope i'm still in the kitchen at 96, i would like to stop in...she was just amazing," said Spicer.
Men learned from Chase too.
"She was the kindest person you would meet, and a pure soul," said
Greg Riggio, who helped found the Zea's restaurant group. He turned to Chase for guidance early in his career
" Ms Chase would come over to the culinary school, and she would make you feel like you were the only person in the room when she talked to you," said Riggio.
Riggio was also involved in an effort by the hospitality foundation to help Chase get back on her feet after her own restaurant flooded during Katrina.
" For her, that touched her so much, that other folks came and helped her out ," said Riggio.
City hall is now working with Chase family members on a proper remembrance.
" It's my understanding that services are Monday at noon, at St Peter Claver,' said Cantrell.
While the city works on a memorial those who met her...will never forget.
" I was thinking New Orleans without Leah is hard to imagine...what a void, but it's not a void at all...she left a shining light, and a beacon of inspiration," said Spicer.
Mayor Cantrell says she is working with the family on a public remembrance for Leah Chase. She says it will likely be held monday at Xavier, or at the Mahalia Jackson theatre but details are not final.
