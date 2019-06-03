Police: Hammond boy accused of stabbing woman to death

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 13-year-old Albany boy is accused of fatally stabbing a woman early Sunday (June 2), according to Hammond Police officials.
Around 1:50 a.m., Hammond Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a woman was stabbed on South Scalan Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, 30-year-old Cierra Miller, with stab wounds to her neck and head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
During their investigation, police identified the teen as a suspect. Police said the boy was “in Miller’s care for the evening,” but did not specify in what capacity.
The boy was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, Hammond police said, and was brought into custody without incident. He was later booked into the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
As of Monday evening, police had not released the name of the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Myles Miller with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 or by email at Miller_MA@hammond.org, or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
