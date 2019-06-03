Suspects plow SUV inside two N.O. East businesses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two New Orleans East businesses were badly damaged early Monday morning when at least two suspects plowed a vehicle through the front entrances.
The NOPD says the subjects used a gray SUV around 4:30 a.m. to ram a Walgreens in the 11,000 block of Lake Forest Blvd. and an AT&T store at Bullard and Morrison Road.
Police say the businesses were also burglarized.
Repairs are being made to both businesses.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
