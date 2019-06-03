Uptown sinkhole leaves neighbors concerned over safety

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents in the Uptown neighborhood said they are concerned over safety after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of the street Sunday (June 2).
The roughly 5-foot hole first appeared in the 1700 block of Fern Street Sunday afternoon, according to neighbors, who said they reported the issue to the city and were told there was nothing that could be done until the following day.
Neighbors used their trashcans to block the hole, to keep cars from driving into it. Later Sunday evening, New Orleans police arrived on the scene and blocked off the area with caution tape.
Brenda Pembrook lives in the area and said the gaping hole is a hazard that needs to be addressed.
“Even if you come the opposite way, you can easily go down there. Somebody could kill themselves in such a hole like this," Pembrook said.
