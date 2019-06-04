After Further Review: Five takes from Saints OTA#8

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: Drew Brees misses practice
To our surprise, Drew Brees was not in attendance for OTA #8 for the Saints. Sean Payton did not elaborate on his absence but said he was aware of why he had to miss. According to Mike Triplett of ESPN, Brees missed because of the trial that began this week in San Diego against the jeweler Brees filed a lawsuit against.
Take Two: Teddy Bridgewater puts in solid practice
With Brees out, Bridgewater spent the day as QB1 and put in quality work. During an early team period, he connected with tight end Jared Cook down the field on a corner route for a huge gain.
He struggled a little bit during the next team period. He began by underthrowing Michael Thomas on a slant. Next, he threw behind Josh Hill on a crosser then was sacked.
However, Bridgewater saved his best for last during the team’s final red zone period. On his first play, he connected Tre’Quan Smith on a dig for a touchdown. On the next play, he faked the wide receiver screen then connected with Austin Carr in the back of the end zone. He threaded the needle nicely to get the ball just past Marshon Lattimore. He closed out with a connection on a rollout throw to Thomas for a touchdown in the front corner of the end zone.
This was the most we’ve ever seen Bridgewater with the first team offense. Overall, I’d give his practice a solid B to B+.
Take Three: Attendance Report
Along with Brees: Cam Meredith, Travin Dural and Keith Kirkwood were also absent. Larry Warford missed as well while he rehabs his undisclosed injury.
Take Four: Top Plays
TGIF: Ted Ginn is fast. That still holds true. During the first red zone period, Ginn took a jet sweep around the end from the 14-yard line. No defender came close to touching him as he scored.
During that same period, Vonn Bell made a nice PBU on a Bridgewater pass.
David Onyemata and Alex Anzalone teamed up for tackle for loss on an Alvin Kamara run on the very next play.
Taysom Hill nearly had a big connection to Michael Thomas, who popped wide open on an out-an-up route, but the pass was overthrown.
Playing the third team middle linebacker, Kaden Ellis made a nice pre-snap read and recorded a tackle for loss on a run play.
Rookie tight end Alize Mack made an impressive catch down the seam on a high pass from J.T. Barrett.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson flashed more impressive man cover skills when batted away a pass to Austin Carr on an over route. CGJ had a lot of distance to run with Carr, who lined up on the left side slot. The pass was thrown on the right sideline.
Javorius Allen scored a touchdown on a toss play in the final red zone period.
Cyril Grayson closed out the practice with a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone from Barrett.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Cameron Tom was the first team center for most of practice with Nick Easton at right guard. However, during a few team periods, Erik McCoy rotated in with the first team at the position.
- Speaking of McCoys, I asked Sean Payton after practice if the team had considered Gerald McCoy, who just signed with the Panthers. He said they did not because of the investment they’ve already made at the defensive tackle position.
- P.J. Williams played first team nickel most of practice.
- The team went indoors for Tuesday’s workout.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.