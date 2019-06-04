Baton Rouge Super Regional dates and times announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA has announced the dates and times of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
First pitch for the Tigers’ series against the Florida State Seminoles will be Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m.
The full schedule for the series is as follows:
- GAME 1: June 8 - 3 p.m.
- GAME 2: June 9 - 6 p.m.
- GAME 3: June 10 - 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)
LSU (40-24) will play host to Florida State (39-21) in the best of three Super Regional at Alex Box stadium. Florida State advanced to the Super Regional after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs twice in the Athens Regional.
The Tigers and the Seminoles have split 18 all-time meeting, with LSU holding a 4-2 advantage in postseason play including a pair of wins in the 2017 College World Series.
The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Super Regional all-session ticket booklets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 8 a.m.
