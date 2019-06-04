Chase family speaks about the loss of their matriarch

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three days after the death of a New Orleans icon, her survivors re-opened the Dooky Chase restaurant and spoke of a rich history they plan to preserve.
The tight-knit family said there was never any second thoughts about carrying on. Tuesday marked an emotional day for Leah Chase’s survivors and fans, who came to the Treme restaurant in droves to pay tribute to a woman they all said made a difference.
Diners arrived early Tuesday (June 4), for a re-opening they said they weren’t sure would happen. Dozens crowded in to Dooky Chase’s main dining room to commemorate the famous matriarch for the restaurant, and in some ways, the city.
The Chase children spoke out for the first time ahead of the restaurants opening, sharing thoughts about a mother who seemed like she would go on forever at the more than 70-year-old restaurant that gave the city, and Leah Chase, joy.
“That joy looked like a hardship to us, but it was where she was the happiest person ever -- meeting people, serving people, having cookbooks coming out of her head, having people come to this restaurant, that was her life,” daughter and namesake, Leah Chase, said.
And they come they did. From former presidents in recent years, to the leaders of the civil rights movements in the 50′s, Dooky Chase was used as a gather place throughout its history -- even though it wasn’t always a safe place.
“I’m aware of hearing about a Molotov cocktail being thrown through the window,” Leah and Dooky’s son Edgar -- named for his father -- said.
Leah Chase herself worked tirelessly almost to the end, her family said. She died Saturday, June 1 at the age of 96. She would often work the day after the passing of close relatives, like her husband, Dooky, who died in 2016.
Longtime customer Robert Lambert said he’s been a regular at the restaurant for years and knew he had to come to the restaurant to honor Ms. Leah.
“I was at Dooky’s funeral, and she [afterwards] said, ‘it’s time to go back to work,’" Lambert recalled. “I felt I would do the same for her, just like it was every Tuesday.”
Ms. Leah carried around with her nearly a century’s worth of civil rights and family history, and her family is determined to make sure that history is not lost.
“We are reaching out to the community for information,” her daughter Stella said.
The family said they are planning an expansion that will highlight the upstairs room where many civil rights meetings were held, featuring the likes of Thurgood Marshall, Israel Augustine and Avery Alexander.
“When you walk up the stairs, it will be like your part of the struggle for civil rights,” Edgar Chase said.
As for the food that made the restaurant famous, and gained Leah a James Beard award for lifetime achievement, her family said they will keep it going with the same quality and comfort people have come to expect.
“They worked closely with her, and told them what to add and we have the recipes,” Stella said.
The Chase children said their parents taught them well.
“No matter the possible problems, for them, they forged ahead,” Leah said.
And, the remaining family members said they vow to do the same.
The Chase family is reaching out to friends and acquaintances to share their stories and photos of the restaurant and significant events. They hope that will help tell a story inside the restaurant, which they said is important to them, the city and to civil rights history.
Funeral services for Ms. Chase will begin this weekend. On Saturday, June 8, a public viewing will be held at Xavier University’s Convocation Center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a celebratory program at 6 p.m. Leah Chase will be laid to rest Monday, June 10 on St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Visitation starts at 8 a.m., followed by mass at noon, with limited seating.
