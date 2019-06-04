Councilwoman: East Jefferson General Hospital looking into deal with LCMC Health

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - East Jefferson General Hospital has signed a memorandum of understanding with LCMC Health aimed at exploring a possible partnership, according to a Jefferson Parish councilwoman.
LCMC Health already operates a number of other hospitals in the area. The hospital landscape has changed over the years, making it hard for hospitals to remain financially stable without having partners.
For years, there have been efforts to secure a private lease partner for East Jefferson Hospital in Metairie.
Since 2015, LCMC Health has been operating Jefferson Parish’s other hospital, West Jefferson in Marrero. LCMC Health expressed an interest in operating East Jefferson too, but later decided to just go for the West Jefferson lease agreement.
Now it is interested in East Jefferson again.
"We are thrilled that our partnership conversations with East Jefferson General Hospital have reached this stage. It is important to us, and to East Jefferson General Hospital, that the details of the transaction are kept confidential,” the CEO of LCMC Health Greg Feirn said in a statement.
East Jefferson is located in Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken’s district.
“The MOU simply states a kind of the meeting of the minds that we will explore this together, we don't yet have the details of what that affiliation would be, that's something that will come in the months,” Van Vrancken said.
Besides West Jefferson, LCMC Health also operates New Orleans East Hospital, Touro Hospital, University Medical Center in New Orleans and Children’s Hospital and a number of urgent care centers.
Van Vrancken said anti-trust concerns because of LCMC Health’s large presence in the area would be properly vetted.
East Jefferson issued the following statement regarding its discussion seeking a strategic affiliation with a partner institution:
“The board of directors of East Jefferson General Hospital has authorized the hospital to enter into a memorandum of understanding with LCMC Health regarding a strategic affiliation that can help both institutions achieve their future healthcare goals. This process is expected to take several months."
