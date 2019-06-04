Dodgers Nab Tulane’s Hoese in 1st Round

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese was selected with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Tuesday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hoese is the tenth Green Wave player in program history to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, becoming the first since Shooter Hunt was picked 31st overall by the Minnesota Twins in 2008.
Hoese finished the 2019 season leading the Green Wave with a .391 batting average, producing 92 hits with 61 RBI and 72 runs scored after starting all 58 games for the team this season as he was named the 2019 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and to the All-American Athletic Conference first team.
The other eight Tulane players to be drafted in the first round are Brian Bogusevic in 2005, Michael Aubrey in 2003, Jake Gautreau in 2001, Jason Fitzgerald in 1997, Joey Purcell in 1981, Frank Wills in 1980, William Fitzgerald in 1969 and John Olagues in 1966.
