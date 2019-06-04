Dooky Chase Restaurant to reopen Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The family of late New Orleans chef Leah Chase will allow the public to pay their respects before her funeral next Monday.
A s many people as Leah Chase touched not just with her cooking, feeding former presidents and celebrities, but also with her smile and what she gave back to the city, the line to pay respects will be a long one.
The family says a public viewing will be held Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Xavier University Convocation Center.
That viewing will be follwed by a celebration of Chase's life.
The funeral will take place Monday at Noon at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on St. Philip Street .
Visitation that day will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The legendary chef and community leader referred to as "tThe Queen of Creole Cuisine" was beloved by many and some say she paved the way for others to succeed.
Members of the chase family are expected to speak to the media Tuesday morning and the restaurant is expected to open it’s doors today at 11 a.m.
