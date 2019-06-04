Easton’s Stephen Banford, Jr. ready to succeed Lance Legendre at QB

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lance LeGendre was an absolute legend at Warren Easton. He led the Eagles to a state title game last season. But, he’s off to the University of Maryland.
Now, a new gunslinger will need to step up enter Stephen Banford, Jr. The soon-to-be sophomore led his squad to a championship in the Alvin Kamara 7-on-7 tourney. The 6′2″ QB is looking forward to using a wealth of options come this fall.
“My offense, I have a lot of weapons. I’m going to utilize all of them at any given point. “Shaady” (Ashaad Clayton) he can run the ball. If I need to give him a pass, I trust him to catch it. Wide receivers, I’m going to use them any type of way. They got me, I got them. My O-lineman, they already promised me they a’int going to allow any sacks,” said Stephen Banford, Jr.
Banford looked sharp at the Saints facility, but he still has a lot to learn before getting his first start for Easton.
“Stephen Banford is going to be a sophomore next season. He’s been doing a real good job, and every day you can see him improving. I credit that to his offensive coaches. Coach (Munchie) LeGaux, Coach (Jeremy) Ledlow, you know they’re in his ear. I’m playing bad cop this year, they’re playing good cop. Because we tell him, you’re not a baby anymore. This is your team. You need to run this team. It’s pretty much his job to lose, but he’s been doing a real good job all year,” said Easton Head Coach Jerry Phillips.
Banford stands 6′2″ now, but he just finished his freshman year. Doctors project him to get up to 6′5″, or 6′6″.
