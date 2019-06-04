Easton’s Stephen Banford, Jr. ready to succeed Lance Legendre at QB

“My offense, I have a lot of weapons. I’m going to utilize all of them at any given point. “Shaady” (Ashaad Clayton) he can run the ball. If I need to give him a pass, I trust him to catch it. Wide receivers, I’m going to use them any type of way. They got me, I got them. My O-lineman, they already promised me they a’int going to allow any sacks,” said Stephen Banford, Jr.