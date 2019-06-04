Heavy rain and storms likely for Thursday and Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Another scorcher is on tap with highs expected to reach the mid 90s this afternoon. Mostly dry skies are expected.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is slowly trying to organize in the far southern Gulf of Mexico. There is still time for depression or even a tropical storm to form before it reaches the coast of Mexico later today or tonight. Regardless, a dip in the jet stream over the Plains will drag this deep tropical moisture toward us but the end of the week.
Heavy rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday, and a Flash Flood Watch may even be necessary for parts of the area. Temperatures will likely stay in the 80s both days thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain.
As the tropical moisture moves east, rain chances will decrease to 30-40% this weekend. That will allow high temperatures to climb back into the 90s.
