Jefferson Parish School Board to vote on Tom Benson School

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish School Board is expected to vote Wednesday on renaming one its schools after the late owner of the Saints and Pelicans, Tom Benson.
Roosevelt Middle School in Kenner would be renamed Tom Benson School. The school currently serves students in grades six through eight.
The school will change to Pre-K through eight in next academic year.
Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley and JPSB President Larry Dale met with Gayle Benson and representatives from her organization to get her blessing to name the school after Tom Benson.
“The renaming did not come from any financial contributions on the part of the Bensons. Renaming the school after Mr. Benson will help provide new energy for the new school. Mrs. Benson expects this to be a world-class school. The district is confident she will consider support for any specific need at the school and that the school will have access to professionals throughout the Saints and Pelicans organization for key initiatives: from players for pep rallies and award days to executives for career days,” the school board said in a statement.
The vote is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.