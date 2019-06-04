Jefferson Parish School Board to vote on Tom Benson School

“The renaming did not come from any financial contributions on the part of the Bensons. Renaming the school after Mr. Benson will help provide new energy for the new school. Mrs. Benson expects this to be a world-class school. The district is confident she will consider support for any specific need at the school and that the school will have access to professionals throughout the Saints and Pelicans organization for key initiatives: from players for pep rallies and award days to executives for career days,” the school board said in a statement.