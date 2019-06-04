Juvenile curfew now in effect in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In an effort to combat an uptick in juvenile crime, summertime curfew went into effect in New Orleans Monday (June 3).
Mayor Latoya Cantrell said it’s just one of the tools she using in the fight to stop underage crime.
“Our officers are looking for individuals, regardless, who are not abiding by the laws. They’re not going to be aggressively going after and roaming the streets looking for juveniles,” Cantrell said.
Starting tonight, teens aged 16 years and younger cannot be out unsupervised past 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. That curfew extends to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. But, in the French Quarter it starts at 8 p.m. everyday, and is in effect year-round.
“We know we can’t arrest our way out of it, that’s why we have our curfew center, and our location that is trusted by the community,” Cantrell said.
If an officer spots a juvenile out, they will be first taken home and if a parent isn’t there, they will then be brought to the curfew center until a guardian can pick them up. That curfew center will now be the Covenant House, a non-profit that specializes in helping at-risk youth.
Jim Kelly is the executive director of the Covenant House and said their facilities are a more appropriate place to bring curfew violators than the juvenile detention center.
“I think the police are going to come across young people who don’t know where they’re at and where they’re going, and could be on the verge of getting themselves in trouble, and they’re going to bring them here," Kelly said. “We will feed them just like any Mother would.”
Kelly said they’re open 24/7 and they’re ready to accept more children if needed. According to Kelly, their goal is to keep them safe and prevent them from getting in trouble.
“Come 8 in the morning, if we can’t contact a parent or guardian, then we will have to call the Department of Children and Family Services," Kelly said. “We have talked to them in advance. We will alert them when we have a young person come in whose parents we are unable to reach.”
The curfew will be lifted each morning at 6 and will stay in place through the end of August.
Parents and legal guardians can face penalties if their child is out past curfew. If a minor is picked up for violations three times in a calendar year, a summons to juvenile court will be issued.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.