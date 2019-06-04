Man arrested in alleged juvenile sexual abuse case from 25 years ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 49 year old man from Fort Worth, Texas is now in custody after allegedly sexually abusing a juvenile girl back in 1994 and ’95.
According to the report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim filed the complaint on April 3, alleging that in 1994 and ’95, George Walter Dean Jr. sexually abused her on multiple occasions. The victim and her mother filed a report back in 1996, but did not pursue charges because the victim said she was not mentally ready to deal with the case.
In the report, the victim claims when she was 13 years old, she started taking gymnastics classes at a gym in East Baton Rouge Parish. She says she would go to school for half the day, then get picked up from school by Dean to go to practice. She says it started with Dean showing her extra attention, buying her small gifts, and talking to her about her biological father not being in her life, saying “little girls need their fathers.”
The victim goes on to say sometimes Dean wouldn’t take her straight from school to practice, but would stop in parking lots at local hotels and kiss her and touch her while they sat in his car. She says one time, Dean took her to the gym owner’s condo, undressed her and tried to sexually assault her, but she told him it hurt so he stopped. The victim says Dean would tell her she was “special” and “very mature for her age.” The victim reportedly told detectives she had developed feelings for Dean and felt like an older man cared for her.
The victim claims Dean would also sometimes take her to his apartment during breaks at the gym and tried to sexually assault her again. Eventually, the victim quit gymnastics and said she felt so much better because she didn’t have to see Dean anymore. The victim says the incidents really affected her life and she sought counseling later on.
EBRSO detectives contacted Dean and told him of the allegations against him. On June 4, Dean’s attorney advised detectives his client would be turning himself in.
The report notes there is another female victim who has come forward with similar accusations against Dean. He is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles.
