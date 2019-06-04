Mayor announces amnesty period for overdue tickets, fines

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other city officials announced the start of an amnesty period for people with overdue tickets and other fines Monday (June 3).
For the next three months, people with parking and camera tickets, sales and hotel/motel taxes, code enforcement violations and library fees that are unpaid and past their due date will be permitted to pay the fines without penalties for being late.
Norman White, the city’s chief financial officer, said they expect the program to bring in a “much needed cash flow.”
“While at the same time, just eliminating or alleviating that burden that’s carried by your residents and your business owners, so it really is a win-win.”
During the amnesty period, the city will also stop booting vehicles.
