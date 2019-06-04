Mayor Cantrell cancels Krewe of Nyx’ summer parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Weeks after the Krewe of Nyx announced their plan to hold their first-ever summertime parade, Mayor Latoya Cantrell canceled the festivities.
In a news release Monday night (June 3), Cantrell voiced her fondness and support for the all-female Mardi Gras group but said she could not support the July parade, citing safety concerns.
“While I have the utmost respect for what Nyx has achieved as an all-women’s Carnival krewe, and I applaud them for their commitment to our children and our community —unfortunately I cannot support the addition of a summer parade,” Cantrell’s statement read. “Their proposed second parade places demands on our public safety resources in the middle of hurricane season, and it is not something our NOPD leadership is comfortable with. Their request has been denied, and the event will not proceed.”
Just last week, Nyx member Lisa Cuiffi spoke to FOX 8 about how the krewe hoped the parade -- which was scheduled to roll in July -- would bring tourism dollars to the city during the notoriously slow summer months.
