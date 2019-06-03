Morganza Spillway opening delayed again, officials say

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - The opening of the Morganza Control Structure has been postponed again until June 9.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the delay is because the forecast crests on the Mississippi River have been pushed back a few days due to the high water from up north taking a little longer than expected to get here.
The Mississippi River is predicted to reach 60 feet at the structure on June 12 instead of on June 9, which was in the previous forecast.
The Army Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin.
