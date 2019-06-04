NOPD: Women hop out of cab, mace man and steal wallet

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was attacked by two women in a taxi cab after they offered to give him a ride, according to an initial report from New Orleans police.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Toulouse St. in the French Quarter.
Police said two women were in the taxi cab and attempted to give the victim a ride. When he refused, they exited the taxi, sprayed mace at the victim and took his wallet.
The women ran away after the alleged robbery.
If you have any information that might help police, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
