Police: 1 man, 3 juveniles responsible for dozens of Lakeview vehicle burglaries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old man and three juvenile suspects in connection with dozens of auto burglaries in the Lakeview and Gentilly areas.
NOPD third district officers were dispatched to several locations in the district throughout the day on May 30, 2019, regarding multiple vehicle burglaries. The suspects were allegedly traveling through the area in a reported stolen black Nissan Altima, New Orleans police said.
Officers later located the vehicle in the 4800 block of Chef Mentuer Highway. Officers said several people in the car ran, while the driver managed to flee the area inside the vehicle. Police were able to apprehend three of the suspects on foot, who were identified as known juvenile offenders of previous auto burglaries and auto theft incidents.
Detectives identified Theron Glover,19, as the person that fled in the vehicle. Detectives were able to locate Glover the following day and arrested him without incident.
All four arrested offenders were charged with 12 counts of auto burglary in connection with the May 30 reported incidents.
Through follow-up investigation into the reported stolen Nissan Altima, detectives also determined that Glover and one of the arrested juveniles were responsible for an additional 15 auto burglaries and two auto thefts, totaling 27 property crimes offenses within a five-day period, the NOPD said.
Detectives are also investigating Glover’s suspected involvement in an additional 19 incidents involving numerous stolen vehicles and auto burglaries.
Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents or on additional suspects sought in this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
