Smith to Yankees highlights LSU’s Day 1 of MLB Draft

LSU signee Daniel Espino, a righthanded pitcher from Georgia Premier Academy was taken in the first round with the number 24 pick by the Cleveland Indians, while Rece Hinds, a shortstop from IMG Academy in Florida and Jimmy Lewis, a righthanded pitcher from Lake Travis High School in Texas were both second round picks. Hinds went with the 49th pick to the Cincinnati Reds, while Lewis was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 78 selection.