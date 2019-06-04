State legislative auditor to look at S&WB billing issues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana’s state legislative auditor will delve into billing issues at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.
The move comes after customers complained of overly inflated water bills.
The state House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday to have the legislative auditor review the circumstances surrounding the agency’s bidding, letting and awarding of contracts related to its billing system.
The measure also calls for the state auditor also assess the sewerage and water board’s efforts to resolve the billing issues.
