State police: Driver shot on Bourbon St. impaired 5 times over legal limit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police said that the man troopers shot while he was driving the wrong way down Bourbon St. was over five times the legal limit for an impaired driver under state law.
Eric Kullaner’s blood alcohol at the time of the Thursday evening (May 30) incident was .416 percent.
Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have obtained an arrest warrant charging Kullander with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kullander is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, and upon his release will be booked into the Orleans Parish Prison on the warrant, state police said.
Surveillance video from the scene shows Kullander make an illegal turn onto the 200 blcok of Bourbon Street from Bienville Street.
Two troopers ran after the Kia Forte, one holding onto the hood of the car, attempting to stop the car.
When Kullander continued driving, swerving towards the sidewalk, one of the troopers fired one shot, striking Kullander in the upper torso, LSP said.
An attorney for Kullander said his client did not know that troopers were trying to stop him.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.