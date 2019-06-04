Super Regional Preview: LSU vs Florida State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will play host to Florida State in a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional starting Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.
The FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
- Overall Record: 39-21
- Conference Record: 17-13 (finished 3rd in the ACC Atlantic, behind Louisville and NC State)
- Home Record: 28-9
- Away Record: 9-10
- Neutral: 2-2
Athens Regional:
- FSU 13, FAU 7
- FSU 12, UGA 3
- FSU 10, UGA 1
The Seminoles hit .275 as a team and average 7.0 runs per game, with 111 doubles, 13 triples, 79 home runs.
Top hitters:
- Mike Salvatore: .341 batting average, 22 doubles, 4 triples, 7 home runs and 50 RBI
- Robby Martin: .340 batting average, 17 doubles, 4 home runs and 54 RBI
- Drew Mendoza: .320 batting average, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 16 home runs and 55 RBI
- J.C. Flowers: .278 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 13 home runs and 53 RBI
The Seminole pitching staff has a 4.61 ERA, with 603 strikeouts, 259 walks and 482 hits in 522.2 innings pitched
Top pitchers:
- CJ Van Eyk: 10-3, 3.71 ERA, 115 strikeouts in 87.1 innings pitched
- J.C. Flowers: 0-0, 1.52 ERA, 11 saves, 22 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched
- Chase Haney: 2-2, 2.84 ERA, 1 save, 32 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched
- Drew Parrish: 8-5, 5.07 ERA, 112 strikeouts in 81.2 innings pitched
THE (13) LSU TIGERS
- Overall Record: 40-24
- Conference Record: 17-13 (finished 3rd in the SEC West, behind Miss. State and Arkansas)
- Home Record: 30-8
- Away Record: 7-13
- Neutral: 3-3
LSU is scoring 6.7 runs per game and is batting .274 as a team with 98 doubles, 10 triples, and 63 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Josh Smith: .346 batting average, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 9 home runs and 41 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .319 batting average, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 64 RBI
- Zach Watson: .310 batting average, 17 doubles, 7 home runs and 41 RBI
- Saul Garza: .309 batting average, 10 doubles, 5 home runs and 27 RBI
- Cade Beloso: .288 batting average, 3 doubles, 10 home runs and 52 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .286 batting average, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI
The Tiger pitching staff has a 4.66 ERA, with 562 strikeouts, 254 walks and 530 hits in 573.0 innings pitched
Top pitchers:
- Cole Henry: 4-2, 3.51 ERA, 69 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched
- Matthew Beck: 3-0, 2.13 ERA, 37 strikeouts in 41.0 innings pitched
- Todd Peterson: 5-2, 3.83 ERA, 3 saves, 40 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched
- Devin Fontenot: 5-2, 3.86 ERA, 7 saves, 43 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched
- Landon Marceaux: 5-2, 4.64 ERA, 41 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched
Baton Rouge Regional:
- LSU 17, Stony Brook 3
- LSU 8, Southern Miss 4
- LSU 6, Southern Miss 4
