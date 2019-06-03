Teen son arrested for shooting father after domestic dispute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a 17 year old after he allegedly shot his father during a domestic dispute early Monday morning.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Gray Moss Avenue off of George O’Neal Road near White Oak around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3.
According to investigators, Anthony Templet was asleep in his room when his father drunkenly woke him up at 3 a.m. The two began arguing about a phone call to a family member. Templet says he went back to his bedroom, but his father followed him and began acting aggressively and initiated a physical altercation.
Templet told investigators he then locked himself inside his father’s room and grabbed two handguns. He told police one was “insurance” in the event the first malfunctioned.
In an interview with detectives, the arrest report says Templet admitted to opening the door and immediately shooting his father once with a revolver. According to the report, Templet’s father stumbled back and asked him to stop. Templet told police he didn’t comply with his father’s plea and fired two additional rounds before calling 911.
When asked why he didn't use the house phone inside his father's bedroom to call for help, Templet told detectives he was scared and was afraid law enforcement would've taken too long. He told investigators "he was ready to end it, and his father wasn't expecting him to shoot him."
Templet was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.
Templet’s 53 year old father is not expected to survive his injuries.
