City of New Orleans to allow parking on sidewalk, neutral ground in advance of heavy rain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Residents of Orleans Parish will be allowed to park vehicles on sidewalks and the neutral ground beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m through Friday at 10 a.m. in anticipation of heavy rains.
Rain amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated 4-6 inches are possible through Thursday night.
A flash flood watch is in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday.
The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring the weather and is in close communication with the National Weather Service. The Department of Public Works has and will continue to clean and unclog catch basins, as well as flush drain lines in flood-prone areas.
The Sewerage and Water Board is preparing for the incoming weather. The drainage system has 116 out of 120 pumps available for service, as well as all five turbines, frequency changers and other redundant power sources, such as the Electro-Motive Diesel generators.
Pump stations will be fully staffed and the operations team will be prepared to respond to the rain as circumstances dictate.
Residents are also encouraged to prepare homes and neighborhoods for heavy rain by removing debris from gutters and downspouts and cleaning in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain.
