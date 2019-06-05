Crimestoppers: $5,000 award for information on Slidell murder suspect

Crimestoppers: $5,000 award for information on Slidell murder suspect
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for Jules Johnson for second degree murder
June 5, 2019 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:12 PM

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and indictment of a man investigators accuse of murder, Crimestoppers said Wednesday (June 5).

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jules Johnson is responsible for a May 19 shooting that left a man dead at a Salmen Street business near Slidell.

STPSO said Johnson is wanted charges of second-degree murder an possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the Sheriff’s office at 985-726-7839.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.