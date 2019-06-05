FCC proposing plan to block robocalls

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s one thing almost everyone can agree on. The amount of robocalls are getting out of hand.
“Always you’re getting these calls,” Terry Delanzac said. “No matter, I hang up and you still get them.”
Cynthia Albert with Better Business Bureau said no matter how tempting it may be, do not engage with the caller.
“You want to ignore them. You don't want to get involved,” Albert said. “If you happen to pick up the call and it's not someone you know, it's not rude to hang up."
The Federal Communications Commission, FCC, is proposing a measure that would allow phone companies to block these calls, which Ajit Pai, the chairman of the organization, said are very easy to make.
“The problem is the technology has progressed to the point where it’s very easy to launch these robocalls,” Pai said. “You just need an internet connection and the will to bombard with American consumers.”
Pai said these robocallers are making their numbers look local, or in Delanzac’s case, they are using her own number.
“They don’t even know what phone calls are coming up and it came up with mine. I said, ‘well I know this is a robocall right off the bat,’” Delanzac said.
The FCC is looking into preventing this by adding caller ID authentication, Pai said.
“Making sure that every phone number has a digital fingerprint so to speak, and if the phone call doesn’t have that fingerprint, then phone carriers won’t let it go on their networks,” Pai said.
The FCC will vote on the proposal Thursday (June 7).
"Our hope is that this is one of the tools in the tool-box that will help mitigate the flood of robocalls that's driving consumers crazy," Pai said.
Delanzac said she hopes something happens soon.
“It needs to stop,” she said. “I don’t know how they can control it, but it needs to be stopped.”
