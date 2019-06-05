Feds Indict 2 Tulane Scientists

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two Tulane professors face federal indictment today, for allegedly conspiring to steal trade secrets from the Water Institute of the Gulf.
The indictment says those secrets could have been vital in acquiring coastal restoration projects worth millions of dollars.
At issue are laws governing highly sensitive intellectual property, developed at the Water Instiute in Baton Rouge, to try and help solve the state's coastal restoration woes.
The indictment says Tulane professor Ehab Meselhe and assistant professor Kelin Hu are charged with a combined seven counts.
Hu and Meselhe face conspiracy and attempting to steal trade screts. They also both face conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse... while hu faces one count of commiting computer fraud and abuse.
Those secrets centered around a computer simulation of a program called the basin wide model which was developed at the water institute in Baton Rouge.
The feds say it's a highly sensitive "proprietary and valuable trade secret" that projects changes in the Mississippi delta, adding
'It's protection was essential to maintaining the Water Institute's competitiveness for consulting contracts worth millions of dollars.'
"This is a very large, and complex set of situations, it's so complex we have become the center of knowledge here, for all over the world, and we are doing our best to ttransfer it to other places," said King Milling the chairman of America's Wetlands Foundation
The indictment also says that Mesehle told Hu, who was leaving the water institute to join a rival institution to 'make a full copy of the entire project folder to an external hard drive before you resign.'
'I'm surprised that such indictments would arise, because the knowledge base is unique to this state, but not unique to one institution,' said Milling.
The indictment alleges the conspiracy took place between October of last year, and this past January, and involved an alleged conspiracy to steal a proprietary computer model, and codes.
"The real issue is these companies are investing a lot of time, resources, and money into this research, and the things they are discovering are valuable, and it's important that those interests and inntellectual property are protected...otherwise they might not make these new discoveries," said legal analyst Bobby Hjortsberg.
Wednesday afternoon, Mike Magner issued this statement on behalf of his client, saying
'Dr. Meselhe has an impeccable reputation within the professional and academic community in Louisiana and nationally. He dedicated the past 22 years to serve the state of Louisiana with the coastal restoration efforts. He was the lead designer and developer of numerous numerical modeling efforts — and he completely denies any wrongdoing. ...Dr. Meselhe is not guilty of the crimes alleged, and he looks forward to having his day in court where we expect that he will be completely exonerated.
as for Tulane, spokesman Mike Strecker put out this statement:
Tulane is fully cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's office and will continue to do so. the employment status of Meselhe and Hu will be determined after we have had the opportunity to conduct an internal review.
Tulane also says it remains committed to it’s collaborative relationship with the water institute.
