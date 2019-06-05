Flash flood watch in effect Thursday; excessive rainfall possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As deep tropical moisture moves into the region, rain chances will be on the rise beginning Wednesday.
Scattered showers and storms will help keep temperatures from soaring, and we will likely top out only in the 80s over the next few days.
A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for Thursday when the heaviest rain is expected to impact the area. Rain rates could be 1-3" and hour in some storms. Overall rainfall totals through Friday could be 3-5" or more in isolated spots. Localized street flooding will be possible.
On Friday, a couple of storms could be severe. This weekend, rain chances will be lower, but we’ll still likely have some afternoon pop-up storms. Highs will climb back into the 90s Saturday and Sunday.
