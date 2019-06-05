Flash Flood Watch into Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Low pressure will move across the FOX 8 viewing area on Thursday bringing a good chance for rain and storms. A few of the storms will contain very heavy rain and some flooding will be possible in spots. A couple of storms may also be severe but the emphasis will be on heavy rain.
Deep tropical moisture will linger on Friday and to some extent on Saturday as well. There is a decent chance for showers and storms on both days. Drier air begins to filter into the area over the weekend and will significantly lower rain chances.
A rare mid-June cold front arrives for the middle of next week bringing low humidity.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.