FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #22: Saints Hall of Fame and OTA Week 3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints started June with a busy week, both on and off the field, as they wrapped up organized team activities and announced the 2019 Hall of Fame class.
Reggie Bush and Marques Colston will be enshrined in the Saints Hall of Fame while former Governor Kathleen Blanco was honored with the Joe Gemelli Fleur-de-Lis Award for contributions to the betterment of the franchise. The 22nd episode of the FOX 8 Overtime podcast has all the latest on the black and gold.
Juan Kincaid on Bush and Colston’s vote:
“There is no doubt at all that they were first ballot worthy. Reggie Bush, to me, changed the franchise forever. He was the most impactful player when he first got here, that they’ve ever had.”
Sean Fazende on Teddy Bridgewater filling in during Drew Brees’ absence:
“I thought overall it was good to see where Teddy’s at within the offense, within the framework of if he had to come in and be the starter. I thought he had a pretty good day.”
