Harry Connick Jr. gives special performance at St. Dominic Church

Harry Connick Jr. at St. Dominic Church
By Nicole Mumphrey | June 5, 2019 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 11:18 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Parishioners at St. Dominic Church got a special performance Tuesday night.

Harry Connick Jr. closed a Pentacostal devotion.

His father, Harry Connick Sr. wrote “The Spiritual Mysteries” which looks at the mysteries of the life of Jesus .

Over the month of June, a series of speakers have been presenting on the subjects in his work.

Connick Jr. and his father also reflected on the passing of beloved New Orleans chef Leah Chase and what she meant to them.

Harry Connick Sr. and Jr. discuss Leah Chase

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.