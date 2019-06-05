Harry Connick Jr. gives special performance at St. Dominic Church

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Parishioners at St. Dominic Church got a special performance Tuesday night.
Harry Connick Jr. closed a Pentacostal devotion.
His father, Harry Connick Sr. wrote “The Spiritual Mysteries” which looks at the mysteries of the life of Jesus .
Over the month of June, a series of speakers have been presenting on the subjects in his work.
Connick Jr. and his father also reflected on the passing of beloved New Orleans chef Leah Chase and what she meant to them.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.