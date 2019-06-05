Locals react to government ending medical research using fetal tissue

"The government has no business subsidizing researchers that traffic the body parts of aborted babies, especially the babies from this contract which are shockingly around 17 and 24 weeks gestation. The United States is the most innovative nation in the world; alternatives to fetal tissue research exist and should be pursued. It is reprehensible for anyone to profit from the tragedy of abortion and the Trump Administration is making that clear by saying no to this ethically tainted research."