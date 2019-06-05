LSU outfielder selected by New York Mets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On day three of the 2019 MLB Draft senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis has been selected by the New York Mets in the 12th round (pick No. 358).
The Lafayette native started in all 66 games in the 2018 season (57 in right field, 9 in center field). Duplantis batted a team-high of .328 (89-for-271) with 13 doubles, six triples, two homers, 38 RBI, 55 runs and 19 stolen bases.
A 2019 second-team All-SEC selection, he is batting .319 (86-for-270) this season with eight doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 64 RBI, 61 runs and six stolen bases.
Duplantis hit .357 (5-for-14) in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with three RBI and four runs scored, and he batted .304 (7-for-23) in the SEC Tournament with two doubles, one triple, three RBI and five runs.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.