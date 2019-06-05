Man killed in overnight fire in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) -An overnight fire in Marrero leaves one man dead, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
Marrero Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #1 responded to the call just after 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Avenue A.
One person was able to escape unharmed, however the body of another was located in the rear area of the home.
The cause of death is pending. An autopsy to be conducted sometime Tuesday. It is believed the victim is a 60-year-old male.
The investigation into the cause of this fire is on-going and more information will be released as it becomes available.
