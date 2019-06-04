Nationals take Peterson in the 7th round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Washington Nationals have picked Todd Peterson in the 7th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.
The Nats selected the LSU pitcher with the 213th pick of the draft.
Peterson is 5-2 this season with a 3.83 ERA and three saves.
In 28 appearances, he has pitched 44.2 innings, striking out 40 and walking only 15 batters.
In three years at LSU, the junior from Lake Mary, Fla. has appeared in 74 games, recording a 9-6 record, a 4.14 ERA and 99 strikeouts.
