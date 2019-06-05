NOPD: Fatal shooting reported in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman was shot to death in New Orleans East Tuesday night (June 4), according to New Orleans Police.
The shooting was reported in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road, NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes said, where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the body. He was later pronounced dead.
No additional information was immediately available. This post will be updated as more details on this breaking news story become clear.
Note: Police initially reported the victim was a man, but later issued a correction, stating the victim was female.
